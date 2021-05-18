Kashmiri gynaecologist thanks PM Modi for appreciating efforts of healthcare workers

Dr Tazyeen Younis, a leading gynaecologist from Kashmir has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the interaction, saying it was heartening to see that the efforts of healthcare workers were being recognised by the PM himself in the form of appreciation for the medical fraternity.

Dr Tazyeen is a gynaecologist posted at CHC Chanapora since last year when the community center was designated as COVID-19 hospital due to the rise of coronavirus infections across Kashmir.

“We are humbled by the gesture of PM Sahab who has acknowledged our small but sincere efforts during the current pandemic,” Dr Tazyeen said.

On Monday PM Modi interacted with a group of doctors from across the country which also included Dr Tazyeen and other doctors from the hospital through a video conference to discuss COVID-19 related situation.

“With the dedication of the whole team including doctors and paramedics, our efforts have boren fruit as PM himself is appreciating our work. I along with the team are overwhelmed by the blessings that the Prime Minister has showered on us,” she said and added that the appreciation of the PM had encouraged the team and boosted their morale to do more for the people during the current crisis situation.

“I shared our work done with the Prime Minister who reciprocated with the appreciation for the whole team of the hospital,” she said.

In her four-minute interaction with the Prime Minister, Dr Tazyeen briefed him about the work being carried out at the hospital about pregnant women, besides informing him about other support from the J&K administration, and Government of India due to which the hospital was being made operational in August 2020 for COVID-19 related activities.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their support and providing all the medical and other facilities to the hospital within no time.