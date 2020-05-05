Kashmiri laborers attacked in Assam, 3 injured

Three Kashmiri laborers were attacked and injured by a group of goons in Assam, creating panic among people from the Valley stranded in the state.

One of the injured, Muhammad Iqbal Dar, said they were attacked in Surkana-Nadiyapur area of Assam, in the evening soon after breaking the fast.

“They wanted us to leave from here. They attacked us for none of our fault,” said Dar of Chandigam village in Lolab.

Other two Kashmiri laborers who were injured in the attack are Abdul Hameed Gojri of Nagri, Kupwara and Asim Ahmad Mir of Khumriyal.

“The attack has created fear among all the stranded Kashmiris who are doing labor work here,” said Dar.

Soon after the attack, Kashmiri laborers were shifted to safer location by Assam Police. Dar said they were shifted to SBT area of Assam and were now living with other stranded Kashmiri laborers.

“We are a group of 33 Kashmiri laborers,” Dar said. “Police intervened on time otherwise we would have been beaten ruthlessly. The timely intervention of Police saved us.”

A police official said a case has been registered and one of the attackers has been arrested. “The Kashmiri laborers are safe now,” the official said.

The stranded laborers in Assam have been told that they will be allowed to travel to Kashmir on May 9. “We were informed by police authorities that we will be evacuated on May 9, but we appeal J&K administration to evacuate us earlier,” said Abdul Hameed Gojri, another Kashmiri laborer stranded in Assam.

This was the second such attack on stranded Kashmiri laborers in the past few weeks. Earlier, six laborers from Chenab Valley were attacked by goons with iron rods and sticks at Pundo-Barote in Himachal Pradesh.