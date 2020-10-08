Kashmiri Pandits to get relaxation in college admissions

Kashmiri migrants and Pandit/Hindu families living in the Valley shall get concession in higher education institutions.

In this regard, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a notice to all directors and principals of its approved institutions instructing them to provide “concession to the wards of Kashmiri migrants and Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu families (non-migrants) living in Kashmir” for admission in higher educational institutions.

As per the decision taken by the ministry of education and MHA, all the AICTE approved institutions shall have to provide a relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10 percent subject to minimum eligibility requirement. The institutions shall also increase the course-wise intake capacity up to 5 percent for these students and the children of these families shall be given reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and other professional institutions, the notice reads.

“Ministry of Education, Government of India in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to allow the concession to the wards of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu families (non-migrants) who are living in the Kashmir Valley, in the matter of their admission in the educational institutions in other parts of the country,” it reads.

The concession has to be given from the academic year 2020-21 and onwards till further orders, the notice reads.

The wards of Kashmiri migrants do not also require domicile certificate to get the admission on concession given by the government, in the professional or technical institutions.

“Producing domicile requirement is waived off for Kashmiri migrants only. However, the Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu families (non-migrants) living in the Kashmir Valley need a domicile certificate,” reads the notice.