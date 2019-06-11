Kashmiri Pandits want to live in common neighbourhoods, not separate colonies: Mirwaiz

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A delegation of Kashmir Pandits on Tuesday called on the Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar and expressed their willingness to return to Kashmir valley.

“The delegation emphasized that they do not want to live in separate and segregated colonies but like in the past want to live among all in common neighbourhoods,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet. that all Kashmiri Muslims want them to come back and live together as before, as Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to those who did not leave. I assured them of all help and assistance in there suggestions which I found sincerel and sensible. pic.twitter.com/6TfK6QrIMv— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 11, 2019

Kashmir’s head priest in another tweet said that he informed the delegation that the entire majority Muslim population wants the community to return to the valley.

“I assured the delegation that all Kashmiri Muslims want them to come back and live together as before, as Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to those who did not leave,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that that he has assured them of all help and assistance in their suggestions which according to him were “sincere” and “sensible”.