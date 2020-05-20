Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 1:08 AM

'Kashmiri pilgrims stuck in Iran face hardships'

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Families of stranded Kashmiri pilgrims in Iran on Wednesday hold protest here to demand evacuation of their kin.

The family members said at least 22 pilgrims including a child and 12 women were stranded in Qom city of Iran since February 17.

“We are 22 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Qom Iran for the three months and have been left on the mercy of Allah. We have kids and old aged people with us. We are depressed, having other ailments. Embassy people are saying they don’t have any requisition from government of India,” said a stranded pilgrim.

The family members of the stranded pilgrims later met Divisional Commissioner, who assured action and evacuation. The protesters alleged the state administration was not doing enough.

“Wasn’t it the responsibility of administration to take up the matter seriously and got them evacuated. We can’t even send them money. They are facing severe hardships,” the protesters said.

“We request government of India and J&K administration to take the matter seriously and evacuate them without any delay,” the protesters said.

