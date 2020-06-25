Kashmiri scientist conferred honorary doctorate by Dominica University

A Kashmiri scientist, Dr Syed Basharat Ahmad Shah has been awarded with honorary doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences by Ballsbridge International University, Dominica.

Shah is a resident of Bijbehara town in south Kashmir and is presently based in Bonn, Germany, working as senior corporate scientist for an Austrian global company, besides being honorary judge in German judicial system.

He has been awarded in recognition of his “outstanding academic achievements, teaching and research contributions” in the field of veterinary medicine and animal sciences.

Ballsbridge University is an open international University with headquarters in Dominica and campuses in more than 17 countries.

Shah has several national and international awards and recognitions to his credit. He has presented his scientific work at several conferences held in different countries.

He is a life member of more than 28 international scientific and civic organizations. “I am also the lone Kashmiri recipient of the prestigious IAAVR award,” he said.