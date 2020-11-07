Kashmiri short story collection Dugosh released

The third Kashmiri short story collection Dugosh of prominent short-story writer, Mushtaq Ahmed Mushtaq, was released at seminar hall of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Srinagar today.

Veteran poet, critic and researcher, Prof. Shafi Shouq, presided over the function while poet and critic Prof. Majroh Rasheed was the guest of honour. In his welcome address, secretary Cultural Academy, Muneer-Ul-Islam, expressed happiness for organising the function and congratulated the writer for his immense contribution to Kashmiri literature. “Mushtaq’s literary contribution is laudable despite having a demanding job as a senior Indian Information Service Officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” he said.

Critic and lecturer, Yousuf Jahangir, presented a comprehensive paper on the new book while Prof. Majroh Rasheed also highlighted various aspects of Mushtaq’s writings.

In his presidential address, Prof. Shafi Shouq while deliberating on contemporary literary scene in the world said that the short story is the best medium of expression in literature with regard to present era. “Three M’s viz Man, Moment and Milieu make a short story compact and successful and many of Mushtaq’s short stories have this quality,” he said.

Mohd Ashraf Taq, chief editor of the Cultural Academy presented vote of thanks.