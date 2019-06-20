Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2019, 1:57 PM

Kashmiri Sikhs march against beating of Sikh driver in Delhi

Kashmiri Sikhs on Thursday took out a protest march in Srinagar against the thrashing of a Sikh driver in Delhi earlier this week.

An eye witness said that over a dozen members marched from Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Amira Kadal to Press Enclave in the city.

The protesters affiliated with ‘Gurmut Taksal’ were carrying placards with messages like ‘make some laws to protect the religious symbols’ and ‘Turban: it is an identity, a promise and an honour’.

They demanded stern action against the Delhi Police personnel who thrashed the driver. “A law should framed so that our religious identity is respected,” demanded a protester.

In a purported video clip that has gone viral on social media, a number of Delhi policemen were seen thrashing a Gramin Sewa driver, Sarabjeet Singh, and his son Balwant Singh with batons and dragging them on road in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

