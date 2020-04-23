Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:06 AM

Kashmiri traders stranded in Odisha demand evacuation

‘We’re facing immense hardships due to lockdown’
Scores of Kashmiri traders stranded along with their families in coastal state of Odisha amid the ongoing lockdown on Thursday appealed J&K administration for their immediate evacuation.

Hailing from different parts of Srinagar, seven families dealing with handicrafts were stranded at Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The stranded family members said prolonged lockdown has multiplied their woes.

“Our children and women who are also stuck here with us are desperate to return to the Valley. Besides, we are facing immense hardships due to lockdown,” said a trader, Sameer Ahmad, a resident of downtown Srinagar over phone.

The traders mostly deal with handicrafts and they go to Odisha for business during winter. Some of them are stuck at Bhubaneswar district, while others in different districts including Sundargarh.

“We appeal J&K administration to evacuate us as soon as possible. We are living under extreme stress and want to reunite with our parents,” said another trader.

