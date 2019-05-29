Kashmiri youth believed to have joined IS captured in Syria, family seeks help for his release

A Kashmiri family has sought the help of the police to bring back their son who they said has been arrested along with a number of IS fighters in Syria by the US-led coalition forces.

The youth was identified as Aadil Ahmad Wada of Jawahar Nagar locality of the Srinagar city, Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

“Wada is believed to have informed his family about the development through an audio message on March 25,” said the report.

According to the media report, the family approached Jammu & Kashmir Police and other agencies seeking help to bring their son back. They have also sought an appointment with Governor Satya Pal Malik in this regard.

“Aadil, who has an MBA from Queensland University in Australia, is believed to have joined ISIS in 2013, when he allegedly misinformed his family that he got a job in an NGO in Turkey, after struggling to find one in Australia, Qatar and Dubai,” the media report said.

Aadil has informed his family that he along with over 1,500 ISIS fighters and their families were captured by the US-led forces in March in Syria.

“They were surrounded by the US forces and asked to surrender. Then they performed Istikhara (a prayer recited by Muslims when in need of guidance in life) and decided to surrender along with their weaponry as many women and children were part of this large group,” Fayaz Ahmad Wada, father of Aadil, who was in touch with him till March 25, was quoted as having said by the report.

He had married a Dutch national in Syria.

“Aadil’s five-year old son died before they were captured. They couldn’t get enough food for him to survive during this journey. He had probably suffered extreme suffocation,” it said.

“We were in touch with him but they have now been kept in a prison, probably at a US base in Syria. Women and children are in a separate refugee camp. His wife is also in the refugee camp and he was pleading to convey his messages to her if she manages to get in touch with the family,” Aadil’s father has told ET.

The authorities have reportedly informed the family that the process would be started after a new government assumes office in New Delhi.