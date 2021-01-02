Kashmiri youth understanding BJP's constructive politics: Darakshan Andrabi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Saturday said Kashmiri youth were slowly but tremendously realising that only J&K BJP could play constructive and creative politics in J&K.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi while addressing programmes in Qazigund and Devsar blocks of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as saying that government’s promise of a corruption-free J&K could only be made a reality with the help of local population.

“Those who ruled us in the past have undoubtedly ended up in jails because they have run J&K violating all norms and government working systems,” she said. “I appeal all the people to make the public representatives from a Panch to a tall bureaucrat and a politician of any category accountable by raising voices as now voices of this kind will definitely be heard.”

Andrabi appealed the people to extend their support in building a new J&K with new transparent systems of working so that they are not again led to the “eras of horror, of violence and the loot in the name of special sentimental issues”.

“The government has brought in new welfare initiatives of great importance into J&K and this is just the beginning. We befool ourselves by listening to the sick statements of our looters, of our exploiters who have established their political dynasties like the empires of the corporate world. They are a liability on J&K and sooner the better, we have to show them their right faces and their right places,” she said in the statement.

It said that Darakhshan also inducted six District Development Council (DDC) independent contestants of the district among besides four Sarpanchs, eight Panchs and 40 other political workers from other parties into BJP.