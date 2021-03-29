Kashmiris disenfranchised, their livelihood snatched: NC

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Monday said that Kashmiris were being disenfranchised and their livelihood was being snatched.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing scores of delegations here at party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, he said that this was also done previously by giving sand extraction contracts to non-locals at the cost of locals.

Masoodi said that the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a product of the measures taken under the cold hand of reason on 5th August 2019.

He said this had confirmed to the fears about its ramifications which NC had cautioned against.

The NC Member of Parliament said that in his personal capacity, he had raised the healthcare issues and strengthened tertiary healthcare and suggested that new maternity hospitals be set up across south Kashmir.

“I have sought maternity hospitals at Narbal and Pampore to cater to the requirements of north and south Kashmir. I also sought nursing colleges at Kulgam and Shopian,” he said.

Masoodi said that he also took exception to the import of apples in the Lok Sabha, demanding increase in commercial processing and cold storage facilities across south Kashmir to prevent the loss of fresh fruit due to frequent road blockades in Kashmir.

“I also raised the failure of Saffron Mission and refuted the claims of the government that there was bumper saffron crop and labeled it as a conspiracy to get the saffron from other places introduced as produced in Kashmir to the detriment of the local crop,” he said.

On the work on road and tunnel projects, Masoodi said that he had demanded concrete steps for the construction of Dessa-Kapran, Simthan, Razadan, and Sadhna pass tunnels and sought the release of Rs 3000 crore CRF to facilitate the improvement in road connectivity.