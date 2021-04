Reacting to the statement of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu that nobody has any right to say anything on Kashmir, former union minister Saifuddin Soz Tuesday said that the vice president would concede the right of Kashmiris to say something on Kashmir.

A statement of Soz issued here said that the people of the J&K had every right to raise their voice against the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution of India.