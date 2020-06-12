Kashmiris stranded in Muscat seek evacuation

More than 220 Kashmiris stranded in Muscat on Friday urged the centre and J&K administration to make arrangements for their evacuation, saying they were facing tough times for the past around three months.

The stranded people said they were struggling to get a direct flight to Kashmir as only one flight was arranged by the government of India on June 2 under Vande Bharat Mission which evacuated around 157 stranded passengers.

“More than 220 Kashmiris are still stranded here. We are facing tough times due to the ongoing lockdown,” said a stranded passenger.

Another Kashmir said the Centre has already arranged flights for people from different parts of the country. “But no flight has been arranged for Srinagar so far,” said Dr Bashir, a stranded Kashmiri.

Most of the Kashmiris stranded in Muscat have lost their jobs due to which it has become difficult for them to meet both the ends, he said.

Greater Kashmir received email from the stranded people who urged the J&K government and the Centre to make arrangements for their evacuation on priority.

Earlier, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam wrote to Union Foreign Secretary seeking evacuation of Kashmiris from Oman, Dubai and Iran.

A group of Kashmiri students stranded in Pakistan have also urged the government of India and J&K government for their evacuation.

“We are around 90 students stuck in Pakistan. The government doesn’t need to arrange flights for us as we can travel in buses. We will be allowed to travel towards Wagah border where from the government should make travel arrangements for us,” a student said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said the matter for evacuation of the stranded Kashmiris will be looked into.