Kashmiris stranded in Muscat seek evacuation

Hundreds of Kashmiris stranded in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, have appealed people for evacuation, alleging the government has abandoned them amid the COVID19 lockdown.

Most of these stranded persons have lost their jobs owing to which they are finding it difficult to meet both ends.

Greater Kashmir received distressed email from many of these stranded people, urging the J&K government and government of India to evacuate them as early as possible.

“There are a substantial number of people who were terminated from jobs amid COVID19 pandemic. In this tough situation, we are not able to feed our families in Kashmir,” said a stranded Kashmiri.

As per the figures, over 600 Kashmiris, including pilgrims and workers were stranded abroad including 124 in Dammam, 190 in Riyadh, 181 in Jeddah and 170 in Muscat.

All of them have appealed government of India to operate direct flight from Saudi Arabia, Oman and other countries to Srinagar.

Besides employees, dozens of senior citizens were also stranded in Muscat who had gone to spend time with their relatives.

“All of us had planned to return by March end, but we got stuck due to the lockdown and suspension of all international flights,” he said.

“The efforts from the authorities to evacuate stranded passengers from different countries is commendable. The government should take steps for our evacuation in the same manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of Kashmiri students stranded in Pakistan also urged the government of India and J&K government to evacuate them. These students are pursuing medical courses in different colleges at Lahore and Islamabad.

“We are around 90 students stuck here. The government doesn’t need to arrange flights for us as we can travel in buses. We will be allowed to travel towards Wagah border where from the government should make travel arrangements for us,” a student said.

The students earlier made an attempt to return to the Valley on March 18, but were sent back to their colleges as the borders were sealed to control spread of novel coronavirus.