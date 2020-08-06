Kashmir's first-of-its-kind 'Rock Garden' to come up at Ganderbal

Kashmir is likely to get first-of-its-kind “Rock Garden” in this central Kashmir district.

An official said the district administration has identified a spot and proposed to establish the garden. The official said 32 kanals government land has been identified near Kichpara village in Kangan along Srinagar-Leh highway.

A proposal for setting up the garden has been sent to the Floriculture department, said the official. “The garden will be envisioned to be a space where people can educate themselves, and enjoy recreational activities in the vicinity of river Sindh,” said the official.

District Floriculture Officer, Sofi Inam said the process to set-up the garden has been started and work will be started following the approval from the government.

“We have identified a piece of land and have sent the proposal to the Floriculture department,” said Deputy Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal.

A Rock Garden, also known as a rockery or an alpine garden, is a type of small field or plot of ground designed to feature and emphasize extensive use of rocks or stones and occasionally boulders, along with a few plants native to rocky or alpine environments.

Plants commonly found in rock gardens are small as they typically do not grow larger than six meters in height. The kinds of plants usually are types which prefer well-drained soil and less water. The usual form of a Rock Garden is a pile of rocks, large and small, aesthetically arranged, and with small gaps between, where the plants will be rooted.