Kashmir's fruit industry on verge of collapse: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday said that the fruit industry in Kashmir was on the verge of a collapse as the government had ignored it at the ground level.

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil while addressing a party convention at NowporaKalan, Sopore, as saying that the fruit growers in Kashmir were facing acute hardships as the administration had sidelined their demands.

“Although after the abrogation of Article 370, the Government of India made big promises that apple industry in Kashmir will be boosted through special packages but it has remained restricted to statements only,” Vakil said in the statement.

He said till time no such package was given to the apple growers.

“Even in the recent union budget, there was nothing for the distressed fruit growers of the Valley. Most of the growers are struggling in paying their taxes, loans and other things. The fruit industry, which was once the backbone of J&K’s economy, is presently on the verge of extinction,” Vakil said.