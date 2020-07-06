Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:37 PM

KBMA hail govt's initiative

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:37 PM
Representational Pic
Kashmir Brick Manufactures Association (KBMA) on Monday expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, and other civil administration for making efforts to make brick kilns functional.

In a statement, President, KBMA Zahoor Ahmad president said, “The association is very thankful to Lt. Governor, Advisor Baseer Khan and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for making all efforts to make brick kilns functional in the valley by arranging the movement of non-local labourers and making all Covid tests facilities at respective brick kilns.”

