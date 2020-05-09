KCCI criticizes Govt for cancellation of passes, communication blockade

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Saturday criticized the government for abrupt cancellation of movement passes and suspension of mobile services in Kashmir amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Srinagar district administration had on May 5 cancelled all movement passes. The next day the mobile and 2G internet services were also suspended.

A KCCI spokesperson said for the past two months since COVID19 lockdown was imposed, after comprehensive scrutiny of their needs, thousands of movement passes had been issued.

“The passes were issued to those requiring medical attention and their attendants, suppliers of essential commodities, media persons and others. We don’t dispute the reports about unscrupulous elements in the society indulging in misuse and duplication of passes. The focus of the administration would have been better placed on taking punitive action against such elements,” the spokesperson said.

He said it required no special operations but basic policing. “Had action been taken in time, the matter could have been contained without taking resort to such extreme measures,” said the spokesperson.

He said it was the responsibility of administration to first substitute all the passes issued by them with those having enhanced security features before the cancellation of the passes.

“Whatever the intentions behind the order, it has caused incommensurable hardships and harassment of public,” said the spokesperson.

He said to add to people’s woes, mobile services were suspended on May 6, thereby resulting in a total breakdown of communication, adding the calling services was been restored only on May 9.

The spokesperson said the unprecedented situation emerging out of the COVID19 pandemic requires an out of the box approach and the administration has been working round the clock for keeping the wheels moving.

“There is justifiable stress. But due consideration has also to be given to local community which has been facing tough time for the last 10 month. The rights and privileges of people need to be accorded proper respect and they should not be treated as mute savages,” said the spokesperson.