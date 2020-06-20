KCCI for stimulus package

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged government to announce much awaited stimulus package to revive the economy which is under stress after August 5, 2019.

“Business community of Kashmir is undergoing a period of unprecedented stress and turbulence and heading towards financial instability. Despite our interaction with the Union Finance Minister on the 17th of March, 2020, when we were assured that the Government was in the process of finalizing Kashmir specific interventions, nothing much has progressed so far,” said a statement by KCCI.

“The Preliminary Loss Assessment Report of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry which has conservatively estimated the losses for a period of 4 months to be in the vicinity of Rs 18,000 Crores with 5 lakhs jobs lost was also discussed. We were assured that the Government would be taking urgent policy decisions and interventions to protect the business establishments and economy of Kashmir.”

“Kashmir is undergoing the tenth month of what has now become the world’s longest lockdown which started with the issuance of Government Order No. Home-881 of 2019 on the 2nd of August, 2019 which advised tourists and yatri’s to curtail their stay in the Valley The order caused widespread panic and not only tourists and yatris but almost all non-resident Kashmiris working in the various commercial projects and business establishments left the Valley.”

“Whileas the economic revival package of Rs 20 lakh crore may help in revival of the economy in other parts of the country which have witnessed disruption for two months, its benefits for Kashmir are negligible. Our business community has exhausted its own resources and also faces huge debts of financial institutions,” said the statement.