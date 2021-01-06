KCCI Vice President Dr Abdul Majid Mir dies in Delhi road accident

Prominent businessman and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Vice President, Dr Abdul Majid Mir passed away in a road accident in Delhi Tuesday evening.

A resident of Rawalpora Srinagar, Mir, 72, was in New Delhi with his family.

KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq announced the death on his Twitter handle Wednesday morning.

“Dear friends, have very disturbing and heart wrenching news to share that one of our friend, Comrade, elder brotherly figure and business leader who was vice president the KCCI Dr Abdul Majid Mir is no more, has passed yesterday evening in road accident in Delhi. Details awaited (sic),” he tweeted.

The news of the death of Mir came as a shock to the business fraternity and civil society in Kashmir. Expressing profound grief over Mir’s demise, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that he was saddened by the loss of Mir and described him as a thorough gentleman known for his courteousness, wisdom and expert advice. Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie said Mir was talented, bright, promising, and hardworking who always supported the youth on the business front. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Kashmir mentor, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said, “He was a renowned social worker and a philanthropist whose works will always be cherished and remembered by all. His demise is not only a loss to the trade fraternity but Kashmir as a whole.” Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina said, “Mir’s era as a Vice President of KCCI will fondly be remembered given his role in fostering KCCI role for socio-economic development.”

Former FCIK President, Ashraf Mir while extending his condolences with the bereaved family said it was heart-wrenching news.

Jammu and Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association (JKCDA) President, Fayaz Azad said, “Mir Sahab was a thorough gentleman and an asset for the Kashmir’s business community.”

Prominent hotelier Faiz Bakshi said Mir he was a thorough gentleman known for his courteousness, wisdom and expert advice.