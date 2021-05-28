KCCI welcomes appointment of A K Mehta as new CS, bids farewell to Subrahmanyam

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Friday welcomed the appointment of the new Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and bid farewell to his predecessor B V R Subrahmanyam for his new assignment in the Union Commerce Ministry.

KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and General Secretary Farooq Amin hailed the appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta as the new chief secretary

and said that they had high expectations from him.

They said that KCCI had full confidence in the administrative capabilities of Mehta and hopes that he would bail out Kashmir out of the ongoing economic crisis.

“As Mehta has more than three decades of experience in bureaucracy with key positions in J&K and Centre, the KCCI has high hopes from his administrative acumen and experience,” they said. “His tenure in Kashmir is remembered for his several initiatives like fast-track development process to bringing accountability and transparency in governance.”

KCCI also expressed joy and hope at the appointment of B V R Subrahmanyam in the Union Commerce Ministry.