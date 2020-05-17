KCCI welcomes appointment of Zubair, Chibber

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Zubair Iqbal as Managing Director. The KCCI also hailed the appointment of RK Chibber as Chairman of the Bank for three years.

A KCCI spokesperson said the appointments have come at a time when the Bank as well as the business community of Kashmir was facing an unprecedented situation.

“The new management faces challenging times ahead and the business community shall be extending total support to tide over these challenges,” the spokesperson said. “The dynamic leadership shall no doubt be an asset for the Bank as we hope that we shall work towards improvement of the economic scenario together as equal partners.”