Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 12:31 AM

KCIC delegation meet Advisor Baseer Khan

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 12:31 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCIC), today, met the Advisor to lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and apprised him about their problems and various issues pertaining to the industry.

According to statement, the delegation raised the issues of access to banks in Kothibag area, extending the tender license of parking by one year, tour and travels,  inter-district movement passes for trucks, medicine distributers, waiving of electricity and water bills to hoteliers, disbursing rent charges to hoteliers, fixing of rent  for hotel accommodation, permission to grocery vendors and other issues of  tour and travels, tourism and handicraft industry.

The members also demanded that restaurants and Rangreth industrial Area may be allowed to resume the activities.

