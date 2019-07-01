KCSDS blames Govt for frequent accidents in Chenab Valley, Pir Panchal region

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Monday blamed government for fatal road accidents that frequently occur in the hilly districts in Chenab and Pirpanchal regions of Jammu division.

In a statement here a KCSDS spokesman said that a condolence meeting of KCSDS was held here to mourn death of 36 persons in the tragic accident in Kishtwar and the fatal injuries to 16 more.

The KCSDS members, according to a statement, accused the governments of ignoring the districts of Chinab valley and Pirpanchal in creating necessary infrastructure of dependable and wide roads.

“KCSDS urges the state government to come up with a white paper on the loss of thousands of lives in Chinab and Pirpanchal regions because of the dilapidated unsafe roads over past several decades. The deliberate negligence towards creating credible and dependable roads in these regions call for their autonomous governance different from the current system. In this regard the demand for creation of independent regional councils for these districts is of utmost importance. KCSDS supports such regional hill councils for both Chenab and Pirpanchal regions on the pattern of Ladakh Hill Council in order to ensure equitable growth and development,” the statement stated.