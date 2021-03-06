KGBV accountants protest, seek regularisation

Scores of accountants from education department under KGBV scheme today protested at press colony demanding regularisation.

“Under the KGBV scheme teachers and accountants were recruited in 2008 and some years back teachers were regularised but despite having same service tenure and working hard, we were not regularised,” said Fozia one of the protestors.”The teachers back then were recruited on 10+2 basis and our recruitment was on B.Com basis despite being more qualified we have been suffering this injustice as our service tenure has almost been for 13 years now.”

“If 700 teachers were regularised on the vacant positions in their zones, why didn’t they accommodate us in the same vacant positions as we are only 30-40 accountants,” another protester added.

The protestors alleged that they have alloted their positions to some school teachers.

The protesting accountants demanded the LG and the concerned authorities to look into their matter and solve their grievances.