KGBV workers stage protest, demand regularisation

The assistant accountants from various districts of Kashmir from the Education department under Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalaya (KGBV) scheme Saturday staged a protest against the administration for neglecting their genuine demands.

The assistant accountants under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Assistant Accountants KGVB’s Union Staff assembled at Press Enclave demanding their regularisation.

“Under the KGVB scheme, many teachers and assistant accountants were recruited in the year 2008. The teachers have been regularised by the administration but the assistant accountants are still working on contractual basis and have no clue about their future,” said Fozia, one of the assistant accountants working under KGVB scheme.

The protestors said that the teachers had been regularised on vacant positions in different schools and many were working as assistant accountants in different areas.

Meanwhile, Project Director SamagraShiksha, Arun Kumar Manhas said that there was no such rule to regularise the contractual workers under the KGBV scheme.

“The teachers who have been regularised were recruited under the Rehbar-e-Taleem and each scheme has different rules and regulations,” he said.