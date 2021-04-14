Khankah reopens at Shahnagri Handwara

An old Khanqah was opened after renovation at Shahnagar Handwara in presence of number of devotees.

According to a statement issued here, Khwaja Farooq Renzushah, Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad International & Kashmir Society International who was present on the occasion also congratulated people of Kashmir for opening of this Khankah after many years closure. He said that “the presence of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Syed Wahab Hanafi RA having devotional linkage with Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jeelani RA, Sarai e Khankahiyat, and thousands of deodar trees surroundings this mysterious underground Khankah has definitely given status to the spiritual mountain of Shahnagri as the capital of Hanafiyat in Handwara District.”

“A team comprising of Dr Muhtashim Tabish Rafiqi, Iqbal Sahib president Awaqaf e Holy Hanafi Shrine and Saraie of Hazrat Shykh Syed Wahab Hanafi RA, Khurshid Ahmad Dar Sufi Scholar of Handwara, Lal e Daed Saani Fahmida Sopori author of several books, all sajadah nisheens and Members of Management of ShahNagri had discovered underground 700/years old Khankah on spiritual mountains of Shah Nagri which received Global media coverage. The head of the History department of Kashmir University appreciated the Discovery. Today this 700 years old Sacred Khankah was formally opened by Khwaja Farooq Renzushah. Thousands of Hanafi devotees gathered on the occasion,” the statement reads.

Legendary dastaango and spiritual singer Manzoor Bandaypuri along with his associates narrated the spiritual importance of this holy underground Khankah where both Hindu Muslims would pay their respects.