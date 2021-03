Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Khurshid Alam on Sunday resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) saying that the party “lacks political vision and strategy”, news agency KNO reported this afternoon.

Confirming from Alam himself his resignation from the PDP, the report quoted him saying the party “lacks political vision, strategy and has no direction”.

Alam did not immediately say which party he is going to join.