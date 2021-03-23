Khyber hospital conducts coronary IVL on two patients

Khyber hospital today claimed in a statement that it has conducted first indigenous coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) on two patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the statement, the hospital said, “one of the patients had tram track calcium and other has a calcific nodule. Coronary calcium moderate or severe is the major impediment to successful stent implantation in a number of cases and many a times leads to procedural failure.”

“This is a balloon assisted technology which produces shock waves that create cracks even in the hardest possible calcium and thereby enable successful stent implantation. This major advantages of this technology is that it makes impossible procedures possible, is easy to use and is almost complication free,” it further added.