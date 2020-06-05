Kidnapped girl rescued, accused arrested: Police

Police on Friday said it rescued a girl kidnapped in Kulgam district and arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime.

A statement said police station DH Pora received a complaint stating that the girl has been kidnapped by one individual, identified as Aabid Hussain Khan of Gudder, Kulgam.

Accordingly, a case (FIR No. 83/2020) was registered at the police station and investigation was initiated.

The statement said a special team headed by SHO, DH Pora while acting on the specific leads was able to rescues the girl and also arrested the kidnapper within 24 hours after complaint was received.

The accused has been shifted to police station DH Pora where he remains in custody, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said on specific information, police conducted raids in Ashmuji area of Kulgam and arrested nine persons who were involved in cheating and duping common people by erecting illegal toll posts near Boys Higher Secondary School Ashmuji on the banks of Vishow Nalla and at Mirpur Ashmmuji areas of the district.