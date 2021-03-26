Kidnapping attempt foiled in Uri, 2 arrested: Police

A kidnapping attempt was foiled in Uri and two non-local persons were arrest, Police said Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Hardev Singh and Gurjant Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur Punjab.

Police said that they had lured a local girl over a social networking website by promising her a job.

They said that when the two met the girl, they tried to kidnap her.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested both in the Uri market,” a Police official said.

A case under FIR No 25 of 2021 under section 366, 109 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Uri in this connection.