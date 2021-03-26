Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:39 AM

Kidnapping attempt foiled in Uri, 2 arrested: Police

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:39 AM

A kidnapping attempt was foiled in Uri and two non-local persons were arrest, Police said Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Hardev Singh and Gurjant Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur Punjab.

Trending News
“We have cordoned off the village where the blood trail ended and searches are on,” IGP said. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

2-day search operation called off in Kulgam village

Representational Photo

Body recovered near railway track in Pattan

Innovators' meet held at KU's Zakura Campus

Police said that they had lured a local girl over a social networking website by promising her a job.

They said that when the two met the girl, they tried to kidnap her.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested both in the Uri market,” a Police official said.

Latest News
“We have cordoned off the village where the blood trail ended and searches are on,” IGP said. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

2-day search operation called off in Kulgam village

Representational Photo

Body recovered near railway track in Pattan

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

COVID-19|Centre asks States, UTs to regulate crowd during festivals

Rivers polluted due to discharge of untreated sewage: Government

A case under FIR No 25 of 2021 under section 366, 109 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Uri in this connection.

Related News