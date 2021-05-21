Killed for expressing his ideas: Sajad Lone on father's death anniversary

Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Friday remembered his father Abdul Gani Lone who was killed on this day 19 years ago.

In a series of tweets, Iajad Lone wrote, “Remembering my father Abdul Gani Lone who was killed on this day 19 years ago. Killed for expressing his ideas.Killed for speaking the truth. Truth is as much of a rarity now as it was then.

“But what gives me some solace is that those who opposed him and created that false narrative that culminated in my father being killed – that crowd some of them still alive were better dead than alive. They saw what my father was mercifully spared from seeing.”

The tweets also read, “My father left. When dying he did symbolise dignity, symbolised sacrifice. He went at the right time. He left a hero.

“As long as we do not stop collectively lying especially on who killed whom we as people will continue to be in the state that we are. People deserve to know that the oppressors have many forms. And the worse form of oppressors are those who oppress under the fig leaf of fighting oppression.”