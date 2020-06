Condemning the killing of Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami on Tuesday demanded security cover to all political activists in J&K.

In a statement Tarigami said, “Such incidents are inhuman and unfortunate and the society must come out and express itself against such brutal acts of violence”.

He expressed condolences with the bereaved family and demanded those responsible for the act must be brought to book.