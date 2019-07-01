Kishtwar accident: Politicians express grief over loss of lives

Leaders of various political parties have expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident in which as many as 35 persons died on Monday.

Jammu Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed grief and sorrow over the accident. He also expressed serious concern over the frequent road accidents and loss of large number of precious lives on roads due to “manmade tragedies.”

Expressing shock and grief over fatal accident CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami termed administration’s callousness responsible for the increasing number of accidents in the state.

“This Ramban-Kishtwar highway has become a death trap and such accidents have become a norm. The reticence on part of the government vis-à-vis steps taken to prevent the loss of precious lives in swelling number of road accidents across the state is inopportune which can only worsen the situation,” he said in a statement.

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that there was a dire need to look into such accidents and the reason behind such mishaps should be curbed so that the loss of livers could be prevented in future.

Awami National Conference (ANC) President Begum Khalida Shah expressed her deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the Kishtwar road accident who lost their dearest members in today’s horrific tragedy.

The ANC Sr vice-president Muzzafar Shah also expressed grief and utter helplessness over these recurring tragedies which are totally man made and are absolutely avoidable.

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the accident and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He castigated government for its “failure to curb” increasing road accidents in various areas of the state.

Also Read | Saroori concerned over frequent mishaps on hilly roads

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed profound grief and distress over the loss of lives in tragic road accident and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls.

Chief Spokesman, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Advocate Sajad Sheikh expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

In a statement advocate Sheikh criticized the government for its “failure to curb” increasing road accidents in various areas of the state particularly in Chenab valley, Pirpanchal region and on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Congress leader Usman Majeed also expressed grief over the mishap and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.