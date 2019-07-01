Kashmir
UPDATED: July 1, 2019, 12:34 PM

Kishtwar road accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

UPDATED: July 1, 2019, 12:34 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic minibus accident at Keshwan area of Kishtwar district.   

In a condolence message, Governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

“Few months ago Governor had directed officers of the transport department to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road. He also observed that most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations and become reason for loosing so many precious lives,” Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Governor said that all the reasons for such incidents will be probed thoroughly and strong decisions will be taken in the next SAC meeting to ensure strict action against those responsible for such avoidable incidents.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.

