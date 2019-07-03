Kishtwar road accident | Governor Malik announces special assistance for 3-year-old survivor

Moved by tragic circumstances that has befallen 3-year old Adeeba, the survivor of Kishtwar road accident, the Governor, Satya Pal Malik has announced Rs 2 lakh as a solatium, from Regional Red Cross, in favor of the girl child, which will be in the shape of a fixed deposit.

“Beyond this human gesture, the Governor has also announced a monthly assistance of Rs 1200 per month, for next 15 years, to be credited in the account of girl child. This assistance will be over and above the normal ex-gratia compensation announced by the Government,” said an official statement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar shall be the local guardian of the girl child, till she attains adulthood. The girl child, Adeeba, shall also be provided social and financial assistance through Integrated Child Protection Scheme.

District Administration, in consultation with civil society, shall ensure that a permanent care giver shall also be identified for her upbringing in a healthy, conducive and amenable environment.

District administration has been directed by the Governor to take all measures required for a secure and healthy childhood of Adeeba.