Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 1:19 AM

Kishtwar Road Accident| Hakeem Yaseen grieved over loss of lives

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of 13 human lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

 In his condolence message, Yaseen slammed the government for its failure to curb growing road accidents on Kishtwar-Doda and Srinagar-Jammu National Highways.

He said these highways have become death traps, adding that hardly any day passes without a tragic road accident. Yaseen offered condolences to the bereaved families and demanded free medical treatment to the injured passengers.

