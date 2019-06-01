Kishtwar-Sinthan road re-opens for light-motor vehicles after six months

The Kishtwar-Sinthan road re-opened for light vehicles on Saturday after remaining closed for six months.

Light-motor vehicles were allowed to ply on the road which had remained closed due to heavy snowfall in December last year.

Reports said that around seven feet snow had accumulated on the 152-km road which connects Kishtwar district in Chenab valley with Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

According to an official, about 16 light-motor vehicles including one motorcycle were allowed to move towards Sinthan Top.

