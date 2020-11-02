KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

J&K State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma would replace Hirdesh Kumar as member of the Delimitation Commission set-up by the Centre earlier this year for Assembly and Parliamentary segments of J&K, a source disclosed.

The source said Sharma would now be part of the three-member Commission headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Constituted in March this year, the panel is mandated to fix boundaries of 90 Assembly segments of J&K and reserve seats for schedule castes and scheduled tribes within them. It has also been empowered to undertake delimitation of five Parliamentary segments of J&K UT.