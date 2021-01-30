KMAS organises felicitation ceremony

Kashmir Markaz Adab-wa-Saqafat (KMAS), Chrar-e-Sharif today organised a function to felicitate Farooq Ahmad Wani, Editor- in- Chief of English daily “Brighter Kashmir,” who was granted state award.

According to a statement, prominent writers and senior citizens including Inayat Gul, G N Adfar, Ali Ahsan, Mohd Yaseen Madhosh, Gh Rasool Nath Khwaan, Nazir Saalik,Younis Ahmad Haji, Showkat Ahmad Wani, Arshid Hussain, Mohd Yousuf Bhat and others participated in the function.

“He highlights burning problems of the people especially of Chrar-e-Sharif and devotees of Hazrat Shiekh Noor-ul-Din Wali (RA),” InayatGul said.

Ali Ahsan said that Chrar-e-Sharif town is proud to have produced writers and journalists of high repute and prominence.