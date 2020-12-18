Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
December 19, 2020

KNS cancels all media cards

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:16 AM
The management of Kashmir News Service has decided to issue fresh media cards to correspondents and will share list with the authorities.

According to a statement by KNS, ‘we request public and officials to contact KNS Administration regarding any misadventure by anyone claiming to be from KNS. To ensure transparency and uphold professional ethics, we are cancelling all cards of field staff and issuing new media cards. The list will be shared with authorities for smooth discharge of duties of our professional correspondents.

