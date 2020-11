Following the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of snowfall and rains on November 14, District Magistrate Anantnag, K KSidha Monday ordered closure of traffic movement on the Kokernag-Margan Top-Marwah-Warwan road from November 12.

“No traffic or vehicular movement will be allowed on the Kokernag-Margan Top-Marwah-Warwan road from 4 pm on Thursday, November 12 till further orders,” the District Magistrate Anantnag ordered.