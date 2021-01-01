Koul condemns killing of Goldsmith

Bhartiya Janata Party’s General Secretary (Organisation) J&K, Ashok Koul Friday condemned the killing of Sarai Payeen goldsmith Satpal Nischal and stated that his fault was that he stayed in Kashmir during turbulent times and opted to serve people.

A statement of BJP issued here said Koul while participating in the cremation ceremony of Nischal at Karan Nagar expressed condolences with the family and said it was unfortunate that despite 1990s situation, Nischal stayed here and opted to serve the people.

Nischal was fired at his shop at Sarai Bala market in Srinagar. The 65-year-old was the owner of Nischal Jewellers and was running the business for more than 40 years.

“How many will they do it? People do not fear such acts. Nothing will be achieved by such tactics,” he said. Koul urged Police to nab the culprits.

“The CCTV footage would be available in the market and they can get some clue from that also,” he said. “If the culprits will be punished, then in future such acts will not occur. Police should play a vital role in nabbing the culprits. The inquiry should be done on a fast-track basis.”