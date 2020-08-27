KP entrepreneurs call on Farooq Abdullah

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs called on National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday and apprised him about the issues faced by them while pledging support to “Gupkar Declaration.” A statement said the visiting delegation, led by Umesh Talashi extended full support to the Gupkar Declaration and the efforts of Abdullah for restoration of Articles 370, 35-A.

While addressing the delegation, Abdullah said he was very appreciative of the fact as to how Pandit community has upheld their culture and cherished their language for all these years living. “Kashmiri Pandits, it goes without saying, are the vital part of our pluralistic culture and ethos. The community has immensely contributed to cultural life of Kashmir through ages. I look forward to times when both Kashmiri Muslim and Pandit communities will live next to each other in the Valley as they have been historically,” Abdullah said.

The delegation apprised Abdullah about various predicaments which migrant KPs were facing at Jagti camp in Jammu. They drew his attention towards the paucity of civic amenities and raised the issue of COVID19 spreading within the camp while expressing disappointment over lack of measures to contain the spread. They also brought to the notice of Abdullah various issues including allocation of residential quarters to KP employees at Vessu.

Abdullah gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and took note of predicaments the community was facing, promising to highlight them on every forum.