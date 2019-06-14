Kashmir
UPDATED: June 15, 2019, 1:04 AM

KPC, KWJA condemn assault on photojournalists

UPDATED: June 15, 2019, 1:04 AM

Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Friday condemned the alleged assault on photojournalists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Demanding action against the accused security force personnel, the KPC reiterated its concern about difficulties faced by journalists working in Kashmir.

“Recalling the sequence of events one among the photo journalists said that policemen abused them while they were performing their duties,” said the KPC, in a statement. “The officer hurled abused, thrashed and seized our cameras. An hour later, our equipment was returned to us,” he was quoted as having said.

The KPC urged the Governor’s administration and higher ups in police to investigate the matter and act against those found responsible for it.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) also condemned the assault on the photojournalists and demanded that action should be taken against the accused.

“The harassment of journalists has become a routine in Kashmir and KWJA reiterates that international journalists and rights bodies should take cognizance of these incidents, express solidarity and raise voice on all international platforms,” the statement said.

It asked Press Council of India to take cognizance of repeated incidents of harrasment while urging Governor’s administration to immediately take action against the accused.

