Srinagar,
March 7, 2021

KPC organizes Data Boot Camp workshop

Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 1:39 AM
Representational Pic
Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in collaboration with Data Leads and Google News initiative (India Training Network) organised a ‘Data Boot Camp’ here in Kashmir Press Club Srinagar on Saturday.

The workshop was moderated by Shivalee Khaushk of Data leads through virtual mode and Shuja-Ul-Haq President Kashmir Press Club (KPC), the session was virtually started by Data Journalist Anuja Venkatachalam who while presenting the different slides on Flourish and Pinpoint web application calibrated the Media men about the uses of these two empowering web applications.

