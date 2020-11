Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of mother of its President and senior photojournalist, Farooq Khan, who breathed her last after two week-long illness.

In a statement, the KPPA extended sympathy with the bereaved family. “The KPPA stands with the bereaved family especially its President. We pray to Allah to grant her highest place in Jannah and give patience to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” said the statement.