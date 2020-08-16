KPSS stages protest

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) Sunday staged protest here to press for resolution of demands of Kashmiri Pandits.

The protest was led by President KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, at Press Enclave here. “Survival of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus is right now at stake in Kashmir which can lead to chaos and starvation and even psychology issues and in worst cases, deaths among the left out 808 families because some persons in the bureaucracy are showing cold shoulders towards the leftover community since July 2018,” Tickoo said.

“We demand extension of PM’s job package and apportionment of 500 posts, one job per family (preferably), criteria for 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu families which are already approved by Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

“We also demand accommodation to all deserving non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit, Kashmiri Hindu families as already directed by MHA to the government,” he said.

Tickoo demanded extension of necessary financial assistance to the 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu families living in Kashmir. “We also seek protection, preservation, and restoration of temples and other religious institutions belonging to the religious minority in Kashmir. If our demands are not met we will be forced to go on fast-unto-death,” he said.