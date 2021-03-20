Krittika Jyotsna takes charge as DC Ganderbal

KrittikaJyotsna, a 2014 IAS batch officer Saturday assumed the charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ganderbal district.

Jyotsna took over from ShafqatIqbal, who was accorded a warm farewell in a function at the mini secretariat here.

Jyotsna is the second woman Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal district.

Earlier, Dilshad Khan had served as the first woman DC of Ganderbal district during 2011.

Jyotsna, a UP cadre 2014 batch IAS officer had bagged 14th rank in the UPSC examination.

Meanwhile, handing over the charge to her, Iqbal expressed his gratitude to the gathering of officers and officials and thanked them for their love that he was accorded on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyotsna said that it was honour to take over as the DC of Ganderbal district and praised the outgoing DC for his commitment and devotion to the public.

Addressing the participants present on the occasion, Joytsna said she expected complete dedication to professionalism and commitment in work from all officers and officials.

She urged all the officers to work with added zeal and enthusiasm and prioritise works as per the needs of the people so that the dream of sustainable development continues in the district.

Earlier, ADC GanderbalFarooq Ahmed Baba complimented the outgoing DC by presenting a shawl to him as a token of gratitude and affection for his commitment and devotion to the public.